Flooring company posts dog photos as ’employee of the week’ and it’s adorable

NORTHFIELD, N.J.– A flooring company in New Jersey is going viral for an unexpected reason: dogs photos.

While installing and refinishing floors, Fred Josephsen encounters a lot of family pets. In 2010, the owner of Josephsen Hardwood Floor Company started posting pictures of the animals as the “employee of the week.”

Post of these star employees are dogs, but there have been a few cats and even a donkey.

Josephsen’s son took to Twitter to share his dad’s dog posts. Clearly, people loved them.

My dad takes pictures of the dogs at the houses he works on and posts them on his business' Facebook page as employee of the week pic.twitter.com/BrkYKdr1lT — dill2ill (@_illdill_) August 1, 2017

The Josephsen family is embracing the 15 minutes of Internet fame.