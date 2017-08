Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- It was a busy morning for firefighters in East Cleveland.

Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning. That's when they noticed a large building on fire a block away at Euclid and Coit avenues.

Firefighters from Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and South Euclid also responded to the scene.

Both buildings are vacant.

Large fire Euclid & Coit in E CLE. Building is vacant. @ECFD500 also battling fire a block away at vacant house. @fox8news @Ohio_pro_ffs pic.twitter.com/1vdwrxXnoD — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) August 4, 2017