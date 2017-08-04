‘Closet Initiative’: Special program hopes to help female veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They risk their own lives to protect you and me. Now, there is a local program geared toward getting female veterans back on track, when they're out of the service.

It's called the Closet Initiative and it's spearheaded by volunteers looking to help the homeless women that are living at the Volunteers of America next to the VA hospital.

In the past, most donation drives have been geared toward men. But, this is just for women, providing them with everything from clothes for a job interview, to housewares for when they're back on their feet.

The Closet's items are all being offered by way of donations to the Volunteers of America. There are drop-off locations at the American Legion Post in Willoughby on Center Street, or the State Route 43 location in Aurora. Or you can email the V.O.A. at GIVING@VOAGO.ORG to donate, or set up a way to drop off goods.