Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter sings ‘Hallelujah’ in honor of late father

NEW YORK– The daughter of late Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell performed a touching tribute to her father on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Twelve-year-old Toni Cornell was joined by OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder in a version of Leonard Cohen’s hauntingly beautiful song “Hallelujah.” The moment brought many audience members to tears.

Chris Cornell, 52, hanged himself in a Detroit hotel room following a concert on May 17.

On July 20, the Soundgarden singer’s friend and Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his own life. It would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park was scheduled to play on “Good Morning America,” but canceled in the wake of the singer’s death. OneRepublic took their place and used it as an opportunity to celebrate both musicians.

“Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years,” Tedder told GMA about singing “Hallelujah.” “It’s a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni as well.”