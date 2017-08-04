Brimfield’s K-9 pup gets day of pampering in middle of police training

BRIMFIELD, Ohio — Brimfield’s newest crime-fighting pup is getting even more adorable (if that’s even possible).

The police department gave an update Friday on K-9 Recon.

They say he is now 11 weeks old and weighs 25 pounds. The vet gave Recon’s health a thumbs up.

Besides a trip to Brimfield Veterinarian, Recon got a day of pampering and grooming at Salon de Pooch in Stow.

The pup is on week four of his police K-9 training and is doing very well.

Police say they’ve been getting calls about donations to get a bulletproof vest and other supplies for Recon.

They say cans have been placed around the township at various businesses or you can send a donation to the police department.

