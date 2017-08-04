× Bauer leads Indians to 7-2 win over Yankees

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer won his third straight start, Jaime Garcia was chased in the fifth inning of his Yankees debut and the Cleveland Indians won 7-2 on Friday night to extend New York’s losing streak to four.

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run in seven innings, on Todd Frazier’s fifth-inning home run. Third baseman Giovanny Urshela made an outstanding defensive play on Clint Frazier’s grounder to throw out Ronald Torreyes at home plate, and Gary Sanchez stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Urshela made a diving stop of Matt Holliday’s sixth-inning grounder and threw him out at first.

Edwin Encarnacion had two RBIs, and Austin Jackson and Michael Brantley each had RBIs.

New York had won seven of eight before the slide.

The Yankees have scored six runs in the last four games, going 2 for 26 with runners in scoring position. A day after making three errors in the first inning, New York contributed to three runs with right fielder Aaron Judge’s throwing error, Sanchez’s major league-leading 12th passed ball and Chad Green’s wild pitch.

Traded from Atlanta to Minnesota to New York, Garcia (1-1) became the first pitcher to make three straight appearances as a starter for three different teams since Gus Weyhing in 1895, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Garcia gave up six runs — five earned — five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

He was the second starter in two days to lose his Yankees debut after Sonny Gray was beaten by Cleveland and Corey Kluber in Thursday’s series opener.

Judge, who leads the majors with 34 home runs, returned to the lineup after a day off. He singled in the first, walked in the fourth and fifth and struck out in the eighth. New York’s star rookie is batting .174 (12 for 69) with 30 strikeouts since the All-Star break and has struck out in 22 consecutive games.

Jackson doubled in a run in the second, took third on the throw and scored when Sanchez couldn’t handle Garcia’s pitch with Roberto Perez batting.

Brandon Guyer led off the third with a single and headed for third on Michael Brantley’s single. Judge’s throw hit Gyuer and bounced into the photographer’s pit, allowing Guyer to score.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Green’s wild pitch in the fifth bounced off Sanchez’s right hand, but the catcher remained in the game. … OF Brett Gardner fouled a ball off his chin in the fifth, but singled later in the at-bat.

Indians: LHP Boone Logan (torn back muscle) will likely miss the rest of the season. The injury occurred July 19 and was diagnosed as a high grade latissimus strain. Logan, who is on the 60-day DL, will not have surgery.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-6) starts for the Yankees on Saturday after allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings — the shortest start of his big career. RHP Danny Salazar (4-5), who starts for Cleveland, has given up two earned runs in 13 innings in two starts since coming off the disabled list.

