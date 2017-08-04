× 16-year-old shot multiple times in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen hospitalized.

Officers were called to the area of East Avenue and George Street at about 6:30 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fire. Inside the house, they discovered a teen on the living room floor.

Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. Later, a medical helicopter took him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are still at the scene of the shooting.