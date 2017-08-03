Video shows angry customers trash Florida Chick-fil-A over chicken nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Some of the footage contains explicit language.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A group of angry customers trashed a Chick-fil-A after a disagreement over chicken nuggets, WJXT reports.

The incident happened Monday evening at a Jacksonville, Florida restaurant.

Allison Music walked into the restaurant and noticed two males arguing with employees.

"The teenage boy was arguing with them about his chicken nuggets and getting his refund back. They refunded his money, but I guess he lied to his sister and said they didn't refund his money," Music told the station.

That's when two women broke through a locked door and confronted the employees.

At that point, Music pulled out her phone and began recording the heated exchange, eventually uploading the video to Facebook.

The video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times, shows the customers yelling and cursing at the employees. It also shows one of the women knocking condiments on the floor. Music says one woman even grabbed a vase and smashed it.

"There were kids at Chick-fil-A while this was going on and anyone should be embarrassed to act the way these two females did tonight," Music wrote in her Facebook post. "There were kids crying they were so scared. I hope you are satisfied with what you did because I'm sure these kids will be scarred for life."

The women caused an estimated $900 worth of damage to the restaurant, according to the Associated Press.

The owner of the Chick-fil-A said in a statement that he is working with the police while they continue to investigate, and apologized for the incident.