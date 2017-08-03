Two steal woman’s purse at gunpoint near Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help solving a recent purse snatching.

It happened near the West 65th Street RTA Rapid station on July 22.

Police said the woman got off the rapid at the same time as six juvenile males. Two of them followed her as she walked down Lorain Avenue.

That’s when one suspect pointed a gun at the woman and tried to take her purse, according to Cleveland police. She resisted at first, then suspect pulled it away and ran across Lorain.

The victim was able to recover her purse, but by then, her money was missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.