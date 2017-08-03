Troopers searching for suspect in hit-and-run buggy crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Wayne County spent most of Thursday going over evidence and looking for the driver who struck an Amish buggy Wednesday night and then fled the scene.

The crash happened on state Route 539 in Congress Township and sent five people to the hospital. A 5-year-old girl remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

“There were vehicle parts left at the scene,” said Sgt. Otis Smith, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “From the parts we found we believe the car involved is a 2001 champagne-colored 2001 Honda Accord.”

Troopers say after the car struck the buggy, the buggy was forced off the right side of the roadway.

A man living nearby said he heard the ambulances, and is hoping everyone will be OK. He told Fox 8 this is the second car versus buggy crash to happen in the area in the last two years.

If anyone has any information on the crash, they are asked to call the state patrol as soon as possible.