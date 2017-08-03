Thank you! You helped us stuff 11 buses for students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scores of volunteers and people ready to donate started lining up early Thursday morning in front of the Fox 8 Studios on Dick Goddard Way for the 11th annual Stuff the Bus.

The event, co-sponsored by Great Clips and Hudac Dental, collects new school supplies for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

Kathy Hirko, co-founder of the charitable organization, says the donations benefit well over 100,000 students in 250 schools across Cuyahoga County.

“Unfortunately, there are so many schools and teachers who have impoverished status,” said Hirko.

But Stuff the Bus has become a tremendous help.

More than 3-million items have been distributed -- classroom necessities like pencils, paper, folders and crayons.

“We had 41-hundred teacher visits, shopping visits last year,” said Hirko. “That’s huge.”

Thursday's event was a huge success. More than $2,000 was donated in cash and 11 buses were jam-packed with supplies by day's end, despite spotty showers.

All qualifying schools are contacted by Cleveland Kids In Need and teachers can schedule an appointment to “shop” inside the warehouse for free. The warehouse is set up like a store from all the donations that come in, but no money is ever exchanged.

Anyone unable to attend who would still like to donate can write a check and send it to Cleveland Kids in Need at 3631 Perkins Ave, Suite 1C, Cleveland, OH 44114.

