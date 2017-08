Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--We are under a slight risk for severe weather on Friday as a cold front crosses the region.

Thunderstorms are possible at some point, probably between noon and 3 p.m. Temperatures will be around 80.

Then, for the weekend, expect temps in the 70s.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast: