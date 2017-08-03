× Show Info: August 3, 2017

The Charmed Kitchen

Make your garden last all year long! Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen showed us how!

Preserve It

7-9p Monday August 14th

Fairview Hospital Wellness Center, Rocky River

Cost: $15 plus food fee

www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Comedian Brian Kenny

Laugh along this weekend with comedian Brian Kenny!

Tonight – Sunday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Twilight at the Zoo

Spend your Friday night dancing at the zoo at the wildest party of the year!

7p-midnight August 4th

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Tickets $85

*live music, small bites, complimentary drinks

www.ClevelandZooSociety.org

21 and over

Fernengels

Stuffed peppers was on the menu this morning!

West Side Market – Stand D4, D5

http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/fernengels/

https://www.facebook.com/Fernengels-Meats-1569059060073991/

Mortach Financial

Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, joined us for a game of fact or fiction!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com

Bridgestone Invitational

There are plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy at the Bridgestone Invitational!

August 3-6, 2017

Firestone Country Club, Akron

Kids 18u FREE with Adult Admission

www.bridgestoneinvitational.com