Show Info: August 3, 2017
The Charmed Kitchen
Make your garden last all year long! Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen showed us how!
Preserve It
7-9p Monday August 14th
Fairview Hospital Wellness Center, Rocky River
Cost: $15 plus food fee
www.TheCharmedKitchen.com
Comedian Brian Kenny
Laugh along this weekend with comedian Brian Kenny!
Tonight – Sunday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Twilight at the Zoo
Spend your Friday night dancing at the zoo at the wildest party of the year!
7p-midnight August 4th
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Tickets $85
*live music, small bites, complimentary drinks
www.ClevelandZooSociety.org
21 and over
Fernengels
Stuffed peppers was on the menu this morning!
West Side Market – Stand D4, D5
http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/fernengels/
https://www.facebook.com/Fernengels-Meats-1569059060073991/
Mortach Financial
Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, joined us for a game of fact or fiction!
http://www.mortachfinancial.com
Bridgestone Invitational
There are plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy at the Bridgestone Invitational!
August 3-6, 2017
Firestone Country Club, Akron
Kids 18u FREE with Adult Admission
www.bridgestoneinvitational.com