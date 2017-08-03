× President Trump’s former campaign manager speaks at City Club of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friendly, yet combative, Corey Lewandowski told a highly-engaged City Club audience that Donald Trump was a political phenomenon that likes of which have rarely, if ever, been seen.

Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, created less controversy in his answers about the President then he did about himself.

Questioners, and later reporters, wanted to know about whether he had any business relationship with an Ohio payday lending company called Community Choice Financial.

Last Sunday, on Meet The Press, Lewandowski called for the firing of Richard Cordray as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – even though that wasn’t the question he’d been asked.

On the program, Lewandowski denied any business interests tied to his call for Cordray’s ouster.

Later, the New York Times reported about his possible relationship with Community Choice Financial, a company that would be overseen by the agency that Cordray now leads.

When asked a “yes or no” question about whether that company was a client at The City Club, Lewandowski said he “didn’t make a dime” whether Cordray stayed in his job or not.

“You didn’t answer the question” came the response from some in the audience.

When we asked him at a reporters’ gathering later, he repeated his “didn’t get a dime” answer.

Pressed by reporters that he wasn’t answering whether the company was a client, Lewandowski finally said they were a client for a lobbying firm that he had left back in May.

In his remarks, he said Trump’s rise to the presidency was driven by his position as an outsider who didn’t need to please large donors, and by his ability to communicate directly with voters through social media.

“One click, and he could bypass the mainstream media,” Lewandowski said.

He did not directly answer a question by former Pepper Pike Mayor Bruce Akers, a Republican, about the lack of civility and the seeming chaos that comes out of the Trump White House.

Later, he said that the naming of General John Kelly as White House Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus was a good move, one Lewandowski said “should have come three months ago.”

Asked by reporters about the investigation into Russian meddling into the election, Lewandowski said he never heard discussions on the subject while he was on the campaign. He said if anyone did collude with the Russians, they should go to jail “for a very long time.”

He is in town, in part, to appear at a fundraiser for Congressman Jim Rennaci, who called himself a Trump supporter, adding “we need to drain the swamp” in Washington.

Renacci and Richard Cordray, a Democrat, may wind up facing each other in the race to be the next governor of Ohio.