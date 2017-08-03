Kluber upstages Gray’s debut as Indians down Yankees 5-1
CLEVELAND– — Corey Kluber upstaged Sonny Gray’s debut for New York by pitching a three-hitter and leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the sloppy Yankees on Thursday night.
Kluber (9-3) struck out 11 and Cleveland’s ace threw his third complete game this season as the defending AL champions won the opener of a four-game series with a potential playoff opponent, ending their losing streak at three.
For five innings, Gray (6-6) was nearly as good as Kluber, but New York made three errors in the first behind the right-hander, acquired at Monday’s trade deadline from Oakland to help the Yankees return to the postseason.
**More on the Cleveland Indians**
41.499320 -81.694361