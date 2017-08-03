Kluber upstages Gray’s debut as Indians down Yankees 5-1

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 03: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Progressive Field on August 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kluber pitched a complete game as the Indians defeated the Yankees 5-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– — Corey Kluber upstaged Sonny Gray’s debut for New York by pitching a three-hitter and leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the sloppy Yankees on Thursday night.

Kluber (9-3) struck out 11 and Cleveland’s ace threw his third complete game this season as the defending AL champions won the opener of a four-game series with a potential playoff opponent, ending their losing streak at three.

For five innings, Gray (6-6) was nearly as good as Kluber, but New York made three errors in the first behind the right-hander, acquired at Monday’s trade deadline from Oakland to help the Yankees return to the postseason.

