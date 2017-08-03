× Group asking for charges to be dismissed against man accused of impersonating officer

AKRON, Ohio–A group of community leaders in Akron is asking the Summit County prosecutor to dismiss sixty charges against a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

Three Akron pastors, two city council members and the Akron Chapter of the NAACP want an independent prosecutor appointed to the case of 26-year-old Christopher Hendon.

The letter claims that “…the Summit County Sheriff’s Office prematurely and selectively released information to media news outlets that supported the idea that Christopher Hendon portrayed himself as a Police Officer, and acted in the capacity of a sworn police officer.”

Prosecutors claim that between March 29 and April 6, Hendon, wearing a tactical vest, a badge and gun, operated a phony “scared straight” program. They say he sometimes handcuffed kids and walked into schools and courthouses.

Community members and Hendon’s attorney, Don Malarcik, tell Fox 8 that Hendon never identified himself as a police officer or operated a “scared straight” program.

The letter goes on to say: “if charges are warranted against Christopher Hendon for conveying a deadly weapon into a courthouse, the deputies who escorted him into the building are equally culpable and should be held to the same standard as Christopher Hendon.”

Hendon’s attorney told Fox 8 Thursday afternoon, “This is not a crime. What Chris was trying to do was get kids to respect authority and to stay out of trouble. His heart was in the right place; his mind was in the right place. He never intended to hurt a kid and I don’t believe that he every intentionally hurt a kid.”

Malarcik also says many parents of the kids who he said he mentored, supported it.

“He was not in police uniform. He was in standard pants that you can buy at Target. He was wearing a security officer uniform that he wore for a security officer job,” Malarcik said.

Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh released a statement which reads:

“We have no conflict in this case. We prosecute thousands of cases each year and there is no reason why this office should not prosecute Christopher Hendon. The people making that request are friends with the defendant and his mother and are looking for ways to get the charges dropped.

This case involves 13 children, one as young as six-years-old. These children were handcuffed, restrained, and physically assaulted. Mr. Hendon is charged with kidnapping, abduction, and impersonating a police officer. The number of charges in this case is based upon what Mr. Hendon did to each young victim. These are serious allegations. He put the lives and safety of young children at risk and we intend to prove that when the case goes to trial. The Grand Jury indicted on these charges based upon the evidence presented. Detailed facts will come out in the courtroom at the appropriate time.”

The letter from community members says, “Because of Walsh’s close working and political relationship with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking her to dismiss the current charges and submit a request to the State of Ohio Attorney General’s Office requesting an impartial and independent investigation.”

