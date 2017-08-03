× Grand jury will not indict officer involved in deadly shooting in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio — A Summit County grand jury has declined to issue an indictment against the officer involved in the shooting death of a man last December in Hudson.

That’s according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who says the case is now closed.

A Hudson officer shot and killed Saif Al Ameri, a student at Case Western Reserve University, who was visiting here from the United Arab Emirates.

Police say the shooting happened after Al Ameri ran from an accident scene on the turnpike, and the officer confronted him in some woods. Investigators have said he was not armed.

