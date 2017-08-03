Good Samaritans stop man from leaving crash that seriously injured son

CINCINNATI, Ohio–Cincinnati police say they continue to investigate a one-car crash where passers-by stopped the male driver when he apparently tried to walk away from the crash that seriously injured his 10-year-old son.

Police say the boy and his father were hospitalized. A police statement said the boy suffered life-threatening injuries and his father was in fair condition after the crash.

Police say driver impairment and excessive speed appeared to be factors as the man’s vehicle went off the road and struck a tree Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Thursday that no charges have been filed.