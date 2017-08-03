× Francona family makes pasta sauce to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities

CLEVELAND– The Franconas know their way around a ball field, but what about the kitchen?

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and his dad, former Indians player Tito Francona, launched their new pasta sauce on Thursday.

Tito Francona and Son Pasta Sauce is a celebration of their love of Italian food and Northeast Ohio. A part of the proceeds from each sale will go to Cleveland Indians Charities.

You can buy the sauce Northeast Ohio stores, including Marc’s, Discount Drug Mart and Acme Fresh Markets. Go to FranconaPastaSauce.com for a full list.

Terry Francona, 58, spent a few days at the Cleveland Clinic and missed the All-Star Game for a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

The Indians lead the American League Central by 2.5 games. They played the Yankees at Progressive Field at 7:10 p.m Thursday.

