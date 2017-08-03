Firefighters give young survivors of burn injuries special day in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Burn injuries can be devastating; particularly for children they can be traumatic beyond the painful and often disfiguring injury itself.

But on Thursday, many young survivors of burn injuries enjoyed an opportunity designed to simply allow them to just be kids.

Akron Children's Hospital Burn Camp concluded a week of activities with what many describe as a day they look forward to all year.

Twenty-seven fire trucks from throughout the region line up to create a tunnel at Portage Lakes State Park through which the kids can run, walk or ride on a four-wheeler while being sprayed with fire hoses.

For the kids themselves, it's a chance to cool off on a hot summer day with others who understand their journey.

"It's been like all the people that's been like through the same thing could come here and have fun, get wet," said Jayden Wallace, who was burned two years ago in an accident around a fire pit when he was 12.

"You are not the only one that got burned and you are with other people, well like kids who experienced the same thing that you did," said Amber Bordner, who was burned when her shirt caught fire while another child was playing around a campfire.

"So this is the rewarding part of taking care of those children -- to see them at camp active, thriving after their injury, seeing them out doing the things that when they were in the hospital we didn't think they could do," said Becky Mundy of Akron Children's Hospital.

Children like Kevin Aeling, who was reunited with Ian Vandegrift, an East Sparta EMT who helped care for him after a gas can fire burned his arm and his legs.

"It's good to see him in better shape; it's good to see him standing on his own feet, good to see him doing good," said Vandegrift.

"I'm really glad that I could see someone that worked on me, helped me, and I'm still here," said Aeling.

The day also includes the opportunity for the kids to play in a neck-deep sea of foam, courtesy of the Akron Fire Department, which has seen more than its share of tragic fatal fires in the past year.

"This is probably one of our favorite days of the year. I mean, it's a happy moment; we get to see how the kids have improved, survived, healed from their tragic events, so it's an awesome day," said Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

Many of the people involved in the effort volunteer their time and describe the effort as well worth it.

"Oh, it's wonderful -- all the pain and suffering they went through; this is nice," said parent, John Koehler.​