Dubai’s Torch tower, one of the world’s tallest residential buildings, catches fire

DUBAI -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at the 79-story Torch tower near Dubai Marina, the Dubai Media Office said early Friday.

The Civil Defense Office said the building was successfully evacuated and the emergency responders were trying to bring the fire under control.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

Video posted to social media showed a line of fire up one side of the building and falling, flaming debris.

The Torch was the site of a fire in February 2015.

There were no deaths or injuries, and that fire was out three hours after it began, the Civil Defense Office said.

The Torch was the world's tallest residential tower when it was completed in 2011, according to the building's developer, Select Group. It contains 676 residential units with 24-hour security and concierge, and six retail spaces.