Download: Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings to go smoke-free

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority is going smoke-free.

The change doesn’t go into effect until July 2018, CMHA said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

In November, then-President Barack Obama issued a ban on smoking in all public housing nationwide. It also prohibits cigarettes, pipes and cigars within 25 feet of buildings.

Agencies were given 18 months to comply.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said the move will save housing agencies $153 million each years in repairs and preventable fires.

CMHA helps provide housing to eligible, low-income residents. The agency serves about 55,000 people.