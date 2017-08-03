× Cuyahoga Falls police investigating death of 32-year-old man

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Americana Drive for a report of gunshots.

Police said they found the victim inside an apartment. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is also involved in the case.

Anyone with information should call Detectives Roach and Schmidt at 330-971-8334. The Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter tip line accepts anonymous tips at 330-971-TIPS. There is a reward available for information.