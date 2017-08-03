Brimfield firefighters rescue kitten from sewer

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– It was a team effort to rescue a kitten from a sewer in Brimfield Township.

A woman who regularly panhandles near Cascades Plaza alerted the fire department to the tiny cat in distress on Monday. Brimfield firefighters quickly realized the only way to save it was to go down into the sewer.

The manager of the nearby Lowe’s donated several pieces of lumber to aid in the recovery.

The Portage County Dog Warden said the animal, now called Pepi Le Pew, is a 3-month-old male.

The kitten is now at the Portage Animal Protective League. While he is still very scared, the little one is eating and resting.

