Alcohol suspected in wrong-way crash on I-71

CLEVELAND– One of the people involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71 might have been driving under the influence, Cleveland police say.

The crash happened on I-71 north near West 25th Street in Cleveland at about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland police said the driver of a Ford Focus was going the wrong way on the highway and hit the front corner of a semi-truck. The Focus went spinning and hit another car.

The driver of the Focus was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he remains with critical injuries. No charges have been filed yet and investigators are waiting for test results. Police said alcohol is suspected.

The truck driver was not hurt, but man in the third car suffered serious injuries.

I-71 was shut down for hours while crews worked to clean up with diesel fuel spill and tow away the vehicles.