Three killed in Ottawa County car crash including two teens

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Thursday at just before 11 a.m. in Salem Township, Ottawa County.

They say the crash took the lives of three young adults including a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Oak Harbor Southeast.

A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Muddy Creek North Road. The driver stopped at the stop sign for Oak Harbor Southeast, then, according to the highway patrol, pulled into the path of the Dodge Ram.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway in the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, Cora Roob, 19, of Port Clinton, died at the scene. Two other people in Roob’s car also passed away as a result of the crash: Barbara J. Redfern, 18, of Oak Harbor; and another person whose name is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.