Woman indicted in texting crash that killed two teens

AKRON, Ohio -- The woman charged in a deadly crash that killed two teens and left another teen severely injured was indicted Wednesday.

A Summit County grand jury indicted Natasha Boggs, 24, of New Franklin on the following charges:

Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter – felonies of the 3 rd degree

degree Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide – felonies of the 3 rd degree

degree One Count of Tampering with Evidence – a felony of the 3 rd degree

degree One Count of Vehicular Assault – a felony of the 4 th degree

degree Two Counts of Vehicular Homicide – misdemeanors of the 1 st degree

degree One Count of Negligent Assault – a misdemeanor of the 3 rd degree

degree One Count of Marked Lanes Violation – a misdemeanor of the 3 rd degree

degree One Count of Texting While Driving – a minor misdemeanor

On May 28, Boggs was driving on South Main Street in Coventry Township when authorities say she drove over the marked lane on the side of the road, striking three teenagers.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, died. Both girls were 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Boggs is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday August 9.

Last month, Boggs appeared in court and asked for her bond to be lowered, saying she has a 6-year-old son, lives with family and has a full-time job.

At one point, she asked the judge to consider her heart condition. He pointed out there is an infirmary in jail that could treat her or make health recommendations.

The judge continued her $150,000 bond.

