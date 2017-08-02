Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia
WASHINGTON- White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official statement.
