Suspect in deadly Akron house fire to be arraigned today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- An arraignment hearing will be held Wednesday morning for Stanley Ford, the man accused of two fatal fires in Akron, killing nine people.

Ford, 58, will face a judge at the Summit County Courthouse at 8 a.m. Last week, Ford was indicted on multiple charges, including 22 counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications.

Ford is accused of starting three fires within a block of his home. One fire, in January, was a car fire and no one was injured. He’s also accused of starting two house fires just four doors apart on Fultz Street.

Police say, in April of 2016, he started a house fire that killed a couple, Lindell Lewis, 66, and Gloria Hart, 65. One man was able to escape that fire.

Then, just over a year later, police say Ford started another house fire down the road, killing a family of seven. In that fire, five children were killed. The victims are Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, Jered Boggs, 14, Daisia Huggins, 6, Kyle Huggins, 5, Alivia Huggins, 3, and Cameron Huggins, 1.

Prosecutors are calling this the worst crime in the history of Akron.

“Never before in Summit County history has one man been charged with the murders of nine people,” Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott said. “We will fight for justice for the victims and their families.”

Last week, Akron Police Chief James Nice recalled how hard this case has been.

“I was at both of these house fires and I know how tragic it was when they were moving the bodies from the scene,” Nice said. “This is horrific.”

Officials have not yet given a motive for the fires. They say it is an ongoing investigation. His arraignment will be streamed live on FOX8.com. **Watch above this story**

List of Ford’s charges:

· 22 Counts of Aggravated Murder with death penalty specifications – special felonies

· 2 Counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder – felonies of the 1st degree

· 2 Counts of Aggravated Arson – felonies of the 2nd degree

· One Count of Cruelty to Animals – a felony of the 5th degree

· One Count of Arson – a misdemeanor of the 1st degree

· One Count of Aggravated Menacing – a misdemeanor of the 1st degree

Continuing coverage on this story here