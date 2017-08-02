Signed, sealed, not delivered: What happened to couple’s wedding invitations?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- A Northeast Ohio couple wants answers after all 88 of their wedding invitations were somehow lost in the mail.

Mikayla Baumgarten and Benjamin Foringer say they mailed the invites on July 15 at the Jackson Belden US Post Office on Dressler Rd NW in Canton.

They expected the invitations to begin arriving within a week or so, because letters dropped off in Canton must be transported to Cleveland for processing and then distribution.

However, they realized there was a problem after nearly two weeks passed with no sign of the invites.

“I was like, 'this is ridiculous,'” said Mikayla. “It’s one month from the wedding and no one has gotten them.”

The couple, who got engaged last summer after two years of dating, designed the invitations themselves.

Ben says they made sure to use the proper-sized envelopes and sufficient postage.

They say they tried speaking with the postmaster, but were unable to get any answers.

USPS Corporate Communications Spokesperson David Van Allen sent the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“This is very unusual. To have wedding invitations delayed is just not the norm and we realize it’s a great concern to the couple. We are in contact with Mikalya and we are scouring our facilities with the expectation of quickly finding the invitations.”

Mikayla and Ben hope they are located soon.

They’ve been having trouble finalizing the catering plans and fielding uncomfortable questions from guests.

“The hardest part, I actually have had people say, 'did we get cut from the wedding?' and I have to tell them, 'no, I promise, we still want you at the wedding; the invitations are in the mail. We just can’t find out where,'" said Ben.

The post office offers these tips:

Assemble your invitations;

Leave yourself enough time to address and stuff all those envelopes;

Stamp the RSVP envelopes;

Weigh a complete invitation;

Have your invitations hand-processed or hand-canceled;

Put a stamp on it;

Mail them out

Mikayla and Ben say they did all of that and their invites are still MIA.