Show Info: August 2, 2017
Cleveland Indians
It’s time to talk Tribe with Bob Dibaisio from the Cleveland Indians! Check out these dates!
Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 7:10 p.m.
Friday, August 4th
Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
Pregame in the District
Mas Jar Mug (first 10,000 fans)
Fireworks – 1997 Billboard Top 20
Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, August 5th
Lou Boudreau Replica Statue (first 12,500 fans)
Lou Boudreau statue unveiling
Pregame in the District
Fireworks – Big Band
Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 1:10p
Sunday, August 6th
KeyBank Kids Fun Day
Baseball Card Set (all fans)
Kids Run the Bases
www.indians.com
Kasai Japanese Restaurant
This restaurant attracts people from all over northeast Ohio!
295 Weatherstone Dr. Unit E
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-334-7141
3875 Massillon Road
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-899-9788
www.kasaigreen.com
Bridgestone Invitational
It’s back and better than ever! See what’s new at the Bridgestone Invitational this year!
Bridgestone Invitational
August 3-6, 2017
Firestone Country Club, Akron
Kids 18u FREE with Adult Admission
www.bridgestoneinvitational.com
Cooking Town Hall
Alex Di Iorio from Town Hall taught us how to turn zucchini into a summer salad!
1909 W 25th St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
www.townhallohiocity.com
Books-A-Million
Celebrate the first day of August with the best of summer books!
3230 Westgate Mall
Fairview Park, OH 44126
Books: Best of Summer
Down a Dark Road, Linda Castillo
The Graybar Hotel, Curtis Dawkins
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Rediscovering Americanism, Mark Levin
The Late Show, Michael Connelly
Camino Island, John Grisham
Legends & Lies The Civil War, Bill O’Reilly
The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
I Can’t Make This Up, Kevin Hart
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
The Silent Corner, Dean Koontz
Understanding Trump, Newt Gingrich
Theft By Finding, David Sedaris
www.booksamillion.com