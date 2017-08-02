× Show Info: August 2, 2017

Cleveland Indians

It’s time to talk Tribe with Bob Dibaisio from the Cleveland Indians! Check out these dates!

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 7:10 p.m.

Friday, August 4th

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Pregame in the District

Mas Jar Mug (first 10,000 fans)

Fireworks – 1997 Billboard Top 20

Saturday, August 5th

Lou Boudreau Replica Statue (first 12,500 fans)

Lou Boudreau statue unveiling

Pregame in the District

Fireworks – Big Band

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 1:10p

Sunday, August 6th

KeyBank Kids Fun Day

Baseball Card Set (all fans)

Kids Run the Bases

www.indians.com

Kasai Japanese Restaurant

This restaurant attracts people from all over northeast Ohio!

295 Weatherstone Dr. Unit E

Wadsworth, OH 44281

330-334-7141

3875 Massillon Road

Uniontown, OH 44685

330-899-9788

www.kasaigreen.com

Bridgestone Invitational

It’s back and better than ever! See what’s new at the Bridgestone Invitational this year!

August 3-6, 2017

Firestone Country Club, Akron

Kids 18u FREE with Adult Admission

www.bridgestoneinvitational.com

Cooking Town Hall

Alex Di Iorio from Town Hall taught us how to turn zucchini into a summer salad!

1909 W 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

www.townhallohiocity.com