Operators of Akron restaurant sentenced for harboring 14 undocumented workers

AKRON, Ohio– The a couple who operated an Akron restaurant were sentenced for harboring and hiring undocumented workers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Zhou Qiang Zou and Xin Hsu, both 35, ran Royal Buffet and Grill near Chapel Hill Mall.

Court documents said the married couple housed as many as 14 undocumented workers at one time inside their Akron home. Zou and Hsu took the workers back and forth to the restaurant, where they worked for below minimum wage or only tips.

“These defendants violated immigration and tax laws, taking advantage of their workers and the taxpayers,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja, in a news release on Wednesday.

The couple also failed to report and pay taxes on cash receipts for nearly a decade, the Department of Justice said. That resulted in a tax loss of $1.5 million.

Zou was sentenced to be deported after 18 months in prison. His wife received nine months behind bars and nine months of house arrest.