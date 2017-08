× Ohio’s ‘tax-free weekend’ starts Friday

CLEVELAND— Ohio consumers will once again get a back-to-school sales tax break on clothing and school supplies with the state’s third annual sales tax holiday.

This year’s “tax-free weekend” will be held this Friday through Sunday. It provides an exemption from sales tax on pieces of clothing priced at $75 or less and on school supplies that cost $20 or less. The tax exemption also applies to school instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items a customer can buy.

This year, retailers in Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia are required to participate in their states’ tax holidays. In New Mexico, participation is optional.

Qualifying school supplies include: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders: glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.