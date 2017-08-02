Missing: KeJuan Sarter

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.  We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

KeJuan Sarter vanished from Cleveland back in December of 2006.

He was 23 years old and wearing a blue jacket with white letters.  He had braids and a goatee.  Today, KeJuan would be 34 years old.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to call Detective Oliver with Cleveland police at (216) 623-5518.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

