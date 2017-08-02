Know him? Canton Fire Department needs your help identifying accused arsonist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The Canton Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect, who is accused of setting a fire at a home in the city’s northeast section last winter.

A surveillance camera hidden inside a doorbell captured video of the man setting the blaze in the doorway of the home after a snowstorm.

Since that time, authorities have exhausted all leads in the case.

Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra told Fox 8, "Our first concern is obviously it's arson and that type of fire can kill somebody inside the house or injure them really bad, and the second concern is if the person gets away, now we have an arsonist on the loose out there and we need to get him caught."

Fire investigators say they believe the arson was gang-related and that the suspect was attempting to retaliate against someone living in the home.

As a result of the accused firebug's disregard for safety and other people's property, the fire department has placed a high priority on his capture, and authorities are now sharing the surveillance video on various social media sites.

"We don't want to have loss of life because of an arsonist; he needs to be behind bars," said Chief Garra.

Anyone who can identify the suspect shown in the video, is asked to call investigator, Joe Carafelli, at the Canton Fire Department at 330-438-4549.