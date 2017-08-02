J.R. Smith hangs out at Bridgestone Invitational

AKRON, Ohio– Avid golfer (and member for the Cleveland Cavaliers) J.R. Smith spent Wednesday at the Bridgestone Invitational.
Smith hung out with PGA Tour member Jason Day at Akron’s Firestone Country Club.
Day took the 6-foot-6 shooting guard to the locker room to change into proper attire for a day on the fairways. The golfer, who is 6 feet tall, laughed at the size of Smith’s golf shoes.
Just last month, Smith was posing for pictures with another golfer, Rickie Fowler, at the Quicken Loans National pro-am.
During last year’s Bridgestone, Smith greeted fans and high-fived golfers while wearing a “J.R. for President” T-shirt.
The first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational starts at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
More stories on J.R. Smith here