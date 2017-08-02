Interactive radar: Track pop-up storms in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next small batch of ‘energy’ increased our chances of pop-up thunderstorms to 40% on this afternoon.

Some areas are getting downpours and lightning.

**CHECK OUT OUR WEATHER PAGE TO TRACK ON INTERACTIVE RADAR**

**DOWNLOAD THE FOX 8 WEATHER APP**

Interestingly, one of our computer models points to quite a temperature retreat for the upcoming weekend. Highs may only be in the low-mid 70s on Saturday!

Here’s a look at the winds aloft combined with temperature contours. Note the blue colors dipping across the Great Lakes accompanied by a pretty substantial trough.

The long range outlook using several different techniques examining the Pacific Ocean patterns shows the cool down this weekend lasting into next week. Mid month warm up is still on the board.