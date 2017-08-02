Highway patrol looking for hit-and-run driver involved in crash with Amish buggy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into an Amish buggy, then took off.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on State Route 539/Congress Road and Huff Road in West Salem, Wayne County.

Five people including a child were injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities are looking for a champagne-colored 2001 Honda Accord, with heavy front-end damage.

The highway patrol is still on the scene investigating.

