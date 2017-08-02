× Download: U.S. Senator Cory Booker introduces bill to legalize pot nationwide

Several states have gone against federal law, legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational use.

Those states are raking up millions of dollars in taxes from the sale. Now, a new bill looks to legalize pot nationwide.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has introduced the “Marijuana Justice Act.” It would legalize marijuana at the federal level and offer incentives for states to legalize it on a local level, withholding federal money for building jails and prisons, along with other funds, from states whose cannabis laws are shown to disproportionately incarcerate minorities, a politico article reported.

“You see these marijuana arrests happening so much in our country, targeting certain communities — poor communities, minority communities — targeting people with an illness,” Booker, the former mayor of Newark, said in a Facebook Live.

Read the details, here, then head over to our Facebook page and leave your comments. They could be read during the 9 a.m. Download!