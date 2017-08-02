Cleveland police investigating ‘possible abduction’ of 17-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Cleveland police say they are investigating the "possible abduction" of a 17-year-old girl.

They say the family of Dataijah Hubbard, of Superior Ave., reported her missing Wednesday evening.

She was last seen Tuesday night wearing a maroon Cavs 'All In' T-shirt, white shorts, white flip flops and she had a black Guess purse.

Cleveland police released two photos; they say one shows the teenager and the suspect. You can see both photos, above.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.