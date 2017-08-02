× Classic ships docked in Northeast Ohio: Here’s how you can see them

LORAIN, Ohio– Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ 15th century ships have sailed into Lorain, where they will be on display to the public at the Lorain Port Authority dock through the weekend.

The Nina and Pinta arrived around 9 a.m., following a 12-hour voyage across Lake Erie from their last stop in Ashtabula.

The ships will be open to the public for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Admission charges are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children aged five to 16. Children under five are free. No reservations are necessary.

The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil. Both ships are caravels, typical trading vessels of the 15th century. The tallest mast is 62 feet.

Captain Stephen Sanger said Columbus had 20 to 30 crewmen aboard each of his ships who worked, ate and slept on the main deck. The cargo hold below housed supplies including livestock.

“Both ships, the Nina and the Pinta, are the most accurate replicas of Christopher Columbus’ favorite ships, and both ships are set up like floating museums,” Sanger said. “People can come on board and see what life was like for sailors on board these ships.”

The ships visit about 30 ports through the U.S. each year. From Lorain, they will head to Detroit and later sail to the Gulf of Mexico.

