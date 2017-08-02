Bomb squad called to Edgewater Beach House, nearby apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Police Bomb Squad was called to Edgewater Park early Wednesday.

There were reports of a suspicious device found near the new beach house at the park around midnight.

Officers spent about two hours combing the area for anything suspicious.

A bomb-detecting robot was called in, but no explosive devices were found.

The bomb squad also searched a unit at the Brooklyn Gardens apartments at Forestdale Avenue and W. 22nd Place in connection with the Edgewater Park incident. The apartment is about 15 minutes south of Edgewater Park. No explosive devices were found there either.

Police did not say if anybody was taken into custody.