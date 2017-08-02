× Akron man sentenced for supporting ISIS urged others to behead U.S. service members

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man accused of supporting ISIS was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

Terrence J. McNeil, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and five counts of making threatening interstate communications earlier this year. He was arrested in November 2015.

According to court documents, McNeil pledged his support for the Islamic State on social media accounts. He also posted files with banners like, “Target: United States Military” and “Leak: Addresses of 100 U.S. Military Personnel.”

“This defendant was dedicated to attacking members of the military here in the United States,” Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja, in a news release on Wednesday. “This kind of fanaticism is dangerous and will be aggressively prosecuted.”

One particular .gif file showed dozens of photos of U.S. military personnel with their names and addresses, along with the following text:

“O Brothers in America, know that the jihad against the crusaders is not limited to the lands of the Khilafah, it is a world-wide jihad and their war is not just a war against the Islamic State, it is a war against Islam…Know that it is wajib (translated to “necessary”) for you to kill these kuffar! and now we have made it easy for you by giving you addresses, all you need to do is take the final step, so what are you waiting for? Kill them in their own lands, behead them in their own homes, stab them to death as they walk their streets thinking that they are safe…”

Court documents said McNeil also researched firearms online and had detailed instructions for making bombs.

