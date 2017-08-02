1-year-old, woman and firefighter taken to hospital after Cleveland house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A baby, woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Cleveland.

Cleveland firefighters responded to a home in the 10300 block of Joan Avenue just after 8 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Officials on the scene told Fox 8 News that the blaze broke out on the second floor; everyone got out safely.

The flames were quickly contained, but a 1-year-old child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation and were being treated on scene by paramedics. They were later taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also treated for unknown injuries, then taken to a hospital.

Fire crews are still on scene, searching the house for pets.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.