Police identify victim in Fairview Park murder

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– The Fairview Park Police Department is continuing its investigation into a woman’s murder last week.

The department identified the victim as 33-year-old Qihong Chen on Tuesday.

Police said Jiansen Liang, 33, walked into a Cleveland police station on July 27 and claimed he killed someone. Officers went to an apartment on Lorain Road in Fairview Park. That’s where they found Chen dead, by what investigators described as “obvious homicidal means.”

Liang was arrested and charged with aggravated murder. His bond was set at $1 million and he was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

According to police, Chen and Liang were acquaintances, and lived at the apartment for about a year and a half.

Fairview Park police said they had not received any calls about the pair before the murder.

