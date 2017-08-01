Painesville woman deported to Mexico after traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - There is dismay among a family after a Painesville woman who has lived in the United States for nearly twenty years is deported.

Immigration officials say they found out she has been living in the country illegally after a traffic stop last week.

Immigration officials would not discuss where Beatriz Morelos was in the deportation process, but her attorney said her appeal to stay in the U.S. was denied Tuesday morning.

A rally in Painesville last Thursday was not enough to convince U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to allow Beatriz Morelos to stay in the country with her husband and four children.

July 24th, Beatriz was arrested during a traffic stop, charged with driving without a license, then ordered deported back to Mexico.

"The officer, highway patrol pulled over to my wife and she asked him for the documents and she no have any," said her husband Jose DeJesus.

Jose Dejesus says his wife has been in the U-S for 17 years, without getting into any trouble. He has traveled south to try to met up with his wife.

"They never been to Mexico, they born here, they are full citizens, USA, you know...so now I don't know where I'm gonna be with my family," he said while hugging their four children.

"She couldn't correct her status in the United States, it was not possible, so the critics who say, you know she's been here for so many years, why didn't she get her green card, there's no way for her to do that," said family immigration attorney Elizabeth Ford.

A spokesman for ICE released a statement, which reads, in part..."ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."

"I don't see how a mother of four who has no criminal history is a threat to national security," said Ford.

The statement goes on to say..."ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement."

The family's attorney says Beatriz is being sent to a dangerous part of Mexico.

"Especially for people who are recently deported because they are left with only the clothes that they had when they were arrested and little to no money, no family support," said Ford.