Norwalk enforces texting while driving law

NORWALK, Ohio — If you get behind the wheel in Norwalk, you better put your phone away.

A new texting while driving law went to effect on July 28. That means, for drivers 18 and under, under, police officers can stop you at any time for violating the no electronics while driving law without any other reason.

For drivers 18 and over, the traffic stop has to be based on another violation, but drivers can still get additional fines for using a phone while driving.

Many other local cities have cracked down on texting behind the wheel since a statewide ban went into effect in 2013.

Read more about that, HERE.