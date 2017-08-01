‘Mr. Money in the Bank’ comes to Fox 8 to talk WWE SmackDown Live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When WWE Superstar Baron Corbin stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning on Tuesday, he brought the "Money in the Bank" suitcase.

He's held it since June, and there's no telling when he's going to cash it in.

"Mr. Money in the Bank" is in Cleveland for tonight's WWE SmackDown Live at the Quicken Loans Arena.

John Cena will go up against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Corbin talked about the big event, his trademark tattoos, and the one thing he has in common with Cleveland Cavalier superstar LeBron James.

*Click here for tickets and information on tonight's WWE SmackDown Live