Mosquito trap in Middleburg Heights tests positive for West Nile virus

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– A mosquito trap in Middleburg Heights tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it’s not unusual to find infected mosquitoes this time of year.

The Ohio Department of Health uses mosquito traps to monitor West Nile across the state.

The board of health recommends doing the following to prevent mosquito activity:

Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

Eliminate areas of standing water

Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

Fill tree holes with tar or cement

Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity – one hour before and one hour after sunset

Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

Tightly screen all openings of your home

Unclog all gutters and drains

Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing. Follow label directions.

Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

