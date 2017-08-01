Missing: Doreen Tiedman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Doreen Tiedman is considered a cold case.

She was 37 years old back in 1996 when she was last seen on East 143rd Street in Cleveland. Today, Doreen would be 58 years old.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to call Detective Oliver with Cleveland police at (216) 623-5518.

